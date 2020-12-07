The Town of Cokeville kicked off the Holiday Season with a light parade, tree lighting and a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Friday, Dec. 4 sirens could be heard as the Second annual light parade made its way down Main Street. It ended at the park where a tree covered in snow globes made by students from Cokeville Elementary was lit. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus greeted children of all ages under the pavilion. Everyone attending enjoyed a cookie and hot chocolate. Thanks to everyone who pitched in to make the event a great success and thanks to members of the community who came out and enjoyed.
