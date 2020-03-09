The Lady Panthers traveled to Casper for the 1A State Basketball Tournament; Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 5,6,7. They had the Number One Seed from the West going into the tournament which paired them with the Number Four Seed from the East. The Lady Panthers began their quest for the state title on Thursday, March 5 at the Casper Events Center where they met up with the Lady Doggers of Lingle/Ft. Laramie. The Lady Panthers handily defeated they Lady Doggers 65-22. Emmie Barnes led the Lady Panther scoring with 14 points and Kylee Dayton had 12 points and 7 steals. Most of the Lady Panthers added to the total team points. Kamille Nate had 5 rebounds. Emma Teichert, Tana Teichert and Lily Richardson each had 4 rebounds. Tana also had 6 steals.
This win advanced the Lady Panthers to the semi final game on Friday at Natrona County High School against the Lady Bobcats of Upton. This game proved to be a one of the toughest games of the season for the Lady Panthers but they were able to eek out the win 54-53 to clinch a spot in the Championship game on Saturday. Leading the Lady Panther scoring was Emmie Barnes with 20 points followed by Kylee Dayton with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Kamille Nate with 13 points and 8 rebounds. Tana Teichert had 7 rebounds and Emma Teichert had 7 steals. The Championship game on Saturday was played in the Events Center matching up the number 1 seed from the East, the Lady Bucs of Kaycee and the number 1 seed from the West, the Lady Panthers of Cokeville. The Lady Panthers had a slow start in the first half but pulled away in the second to bring home the championship trophy winning 46-33.
Emmie Barnes again led the Panther scoring with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Kamille Nate had 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Congratulations Lady Panthers on a great year!
Thanks to everyone who traveled to Casper to cheer on the Lady Panthers helping them bring home the State Championship!