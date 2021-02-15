The Cokeville Lady Panthers were host to the Saratoga Lady Panthers on Friday, Feb. 12. The Lady Panthers played a strong game taking the win 63-37. Rylee Teichert led their scoring with 19 points. Emmie Barnes had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Kallianne Toomer had 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Kylee Dayton had 8 assists. The Lady Panthers were also hosts to the Lady Tigers of Encampment on Saturday, February 13. Again the Lady Panthers had a strong showing winning 56-13. Rylee Teichert had 15 points for the Lady Panthers. Bryli Groll had 6 rebounds. Tana Teichert, Emmie Barnes and Demi Harmon had 5 rebounds. Emmie also had 6 steals and Kylee Dayton had 10 assists.
Congratulations Lady Panthers!
The Lady Panthers will travel to Farson on Friday and will host Snake River on Saturday to wind up their regular season of play.
Good luck Lady Panthers!