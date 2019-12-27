The Lady Panthers competed in a tournament in Shoshoni on Friday, Dec.20, and Saturday, Dec. 21. The Lady Panthers went undefeated on the weekend. They began the tournament with the Lady Huskies of Burlington.
The Lady Panthers dominated the Lady Huskies winning 52-15. Emmie Barnes had 18 points and Rylee Teichert had 12. Their next game was against the Lady Rangers of Kemmerer. They Lady Panthers came away with the win 36-29. Rylee Teichert had 11 points and Emmie Barnes had 10. Their final game of the tournament was against the Lady Grizzlies of Rocky Mountain. The Lady Panthers had a sizable lead going into the fourth quarter but the Lady Grizzlies chipped away at the lead and the Lady Panthers found themselves tied with short time on the clock. Kylee Dayton hit two clutch free throws to win the game 52-50. Rylee Teichert had 14 points, Emmie Barnes had 12 and Kylee Dayton had 10.
Congratulations Lady Panthers!