The Lady Panthers finished their regular season with two big wins. They traveled to Farson on Friday, Feb.19 and defeated the Lady Pronghorns 63-48. Kylee Dayton had 16 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists end 6 steals. Emmie Barnes and Rylee Teichert each had 13 points. Harley Harmon had 12 points and 7 rebounds. Tana Teichert had 11 rebounds. The Lady Panthers hosted the Lady Rattlers of Little Snake River on Saturday for Senior Night and their last regular season game. They came away with another huge win 67-34. Rylee Teichert had 18 points and 8 rebounds. Emmie Barnes had 11 points and 7 rebounds. Kallianne Toomer had 7 rebounds and Kylee Daytonhad 5 assists and 5 steals.
Congratulations Lady Panthers. They will play on Wednesday in Farson for the Regional Playoffs and then travel to Landeron Saturday for the West Regional Tournament.
Good Luck Lady Panthers!