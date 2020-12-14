The Lady Panthers traveled to Bridger Valley to open their basketball season and came up against some tough competition. They played the Lady Eagles of Lyman and lost in a tight game 57-59. They also fell to Ririe 44-73. This tournament was a great opportunity for the Lady Panthers to get their feet wet. The Lady Panthers will travel to Shoshoni this week for another tournament. Good luck Lady Panthers.
