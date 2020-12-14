Support Local Journalism

The Lady Panthers traveled to Bridger Valley to open their basketball season and came up against some tough competition. They played the Lady Eagles of Lyman and lost in a tight game 57-59. They also fell to Ririe 44-73. This tournament was a great opportunity for the Lady Panthers to get their feet wet. The Lady Panthers will travel to Shoshoni this week for another tournament. Good luck Lady Panthers.

