The Lady Panthers steamrolled over their competition this weekend defeating the Lady Tigers of Encampment 58-13 on Friday, February 14 and then the Lady Panthers of Saratoga 78-25 on Saturday, February 15.
Individual stats against the Lady Tigers: Kylee Dayton had 15 points, 7 assists and 8 steals. Emma Teichert had 16 points. Kamille Nate had 12 points and 5 rebounds. Lily Richardson has 5 rebounds and Tana Teichert had 7 steals.
Saturday with the Lady Panthers of Saratoga individual stats included a great team effort: Kylee Dayton had 26 points and 8 assists. Kamille Nate had 19 points. Emma Teichert had 12 points and 7 assists. Demi Harmon had 10 rebounds. Harley Harmon and Lily Richardson each had 6 rebounds. Jordyn Nate had 5 rebounds and Tana Teichert had 8 assists and 5steals.
Congratulations Lady Panthers on a great weekend. The Lady Panthers will have their final home game on Friday, February 21 where they will host the Lady Pronghorns of Farson.
Good Luck Lady Panthers!!