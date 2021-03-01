The Lady Panthers were crowned 1A West Regional Basketball Champs on Saturday, February 27, at Lander Valley High School. Their quest began in Farson on Wednesday where they played the Lady Rattlers of Little Snake River in the quadrant semifinals. The Lady Panthers dominated the Lady Rattlers, winning 69-41. Emmie Barnes had 22 points to lead the Lady Panther scoring. Rylee Teichert added 11 more points. Kallianne Toomer, Dakota Bethers and Bryli Groll each had five rebounds. Jordyn Nate had six assists, and Kylee Dayton had five. Tana Teichert had five steals. The Quadrant Championship featured the Lady Pronghorns of Farson and the Cokeville Lady Panthers. Again the Lady Panthers won big 65-24. Rylee Teichert led their scoring with 20 points and six rebounds. Emmie Barnes had 12 points and six rebounds. Tana Teichert had seven rebounds and six steals, and Kylee Dayton had five assists. This win earned the Lady Panthers a bid for the 1A West Regional Championship in Lander on Saturday. This game pitched the Orange and Black Lady Huskies of Burlington against the Orange and Black Cokeville Lady Panthers. The Lady Huskies were no match for the Lady Panthers as they put up a huge 83 points to the Lady Huskies’ 46. Emmie Barnes had 21 points and six rebounds. Harley Harmon had 15 points, and Tana Teichert had 13 points and seven rebounds. Kallianne Toomer added ten more points for the Lady Panthers. Demi Harmon had seven rebounds. Kylee Dayton had ten assists and eight steals, and Rylee Teichert had five assists. Congratulations, Lady Panthers!
The Ladies will take this momentum into the State Tournament in Casper on Wednesday, March 3. They will face the Lady Miners of Hanna at 9:00 a.m. in the Ford Wyoming Center. Good Luck, Lady Panthers!