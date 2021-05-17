The Cokeville High School Lady Panthers came home with the 1A West
Regional Championship Track Title on Saturday, May 15, 2021, following two rigorous days of competition in Shoshoni, Wyoming.
The Ladies destroyed the competition with a score of 152 points followed by Burlington with 92.5. Individual results were as follows: Bryli Groll: 1st-400 meter, 1st-800 meter and 2nd-1600 meter; Reagen Teichert: 7th-400 meter; Emmie Barnes: 1st-100 meter hurdles, 3rd-300 meter hurdles, 2nd-Long Jump, 3rd-Triple Jump; Kylee Dayton: 2nd-100 meter hurdles, 2nd-300 meter hurdles, 2nd-High Jump; Gracie Himmerich: 8th-300 meter hurdles, 6th-Pole Vault; 4x100 - 5th - Kylee King, Whytney Murdock, Gracie Himmerich, Abby Johnson; 4x400 - 1st - Kylee Dayton, Bryli Groll, Reagan Teichert, Abby Johnson; 4x800 - 2nd - Whytney Murdock, Kylee King, Reagan Teichert, Abby Johnson; 1600 Medley - 3rd - Whytney Murdock, Kylee King, Reagan Teichert, Gracie Himmerich; Abby Johnson: 5th-High Jump; Kylee King: 8th-High Jump; Tana Teichert: 1st-Pole Vault, 1st-Long Jump, 4th-Triple Jump, 3rd-Shot; Dakota Vierig: 8th-Triple Jump. Congratulations Ladies on a great weekend.
Good luck at State!