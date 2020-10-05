The Lady Panthers were busy this week. They were host to the Lady Rattlers of a Little Snake River Valley for Conference Play on Friday, October 2.
The sets were close but the Lady Panthers were able to take the victory in three to win the match. The Lady Panthers traveled to Pinedale on Saturday to face a tough Lady Wrangler team. The Lady Panthers took the match to five sets but were unable to bring home the victory. The Lady Panthers will host the Lady Tigers of Encampment for another crucial conference match on Friday, October 9.
Good Luck Lady Panthers.