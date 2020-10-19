The Lady Panthers were on the road this week for conference games. Friday evening they competed against the Lady Panthers of Saratoga. The visiting Lady Panthers took the match in three sets, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16.
They traveled to Encampment the following day to face the Lady Tigers. Again the Lady Panthers were victorious in three winning 25-20, 25-8, 25-9.
Their final match of the road trip was against the Lady Rattlers of Little Snake River Valley. The Lady Rattlers took the Lady Panthers to four sets but the Lady Panthers were able to come home with the road trip sweep, winning 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-8.
Congratulations Lady Panthers!
They will have their final match of the regular season on Thursday at home with the Lady Pronghorns of Farson.
Good Luck Lady Panthers!