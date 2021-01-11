Cokeville Lady Panthers

The Lady Panthers had their home openers this past week on Thursday, Jan. 7 and Friday, Jan. 8. Thursday they welcomed the Lady Rangers of Kemmerer. This was a tight game down to the buzzer. The Lady Panthers were able to squeak out the win 52-50. Tana Teichert had 11 points, Emmie Barnes had 11 points and 9 rebounds. Rylee Teichert had 10 points and 6 rebounds. Harley Harmon had 7 rebounds and Kylee Dayton had 7 assists and 4 steals. Friday the Lady Panthers hosted the Sophomore Lady Braves of Star Valley. The Lady Panthers won 43-20. Emmie Barnes had 14 points. Tana Teichert had 10 points and Kylee Dayton had 5 steals.
Congratulations Lady Panthers! The Lady Panthers will travel to Rich County on Thursday to face the Lady Rebels and then will travel to Kemmerer on Friday.
Good Luck Lady Panthers!