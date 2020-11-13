The Lady Panthers brought home another 1A State Championship in Volleyball on Wednesday, November 4. This year’s tournament was a one day event and featured just the 1A schools. The Lady Panthers began their quest with the Lady Miners of Hanna. The Lady Miners took the first set 21-25 but the Lady Panthers came back to win the next three 25-19, 25-11 and 25-17. They had a short break and then met up with the Lady Rattlers of Little Snake River Valley. The Lady Panthers swept the match in three sets winning 25-21, 25-14 and 25-19. This win put them in the championship match which was a rematch of the West Regional Tournament with the Lady Longhorns of Meeteetse. The Lady Panthers won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-17. The Lady Longhorns scrambled back and won the third set 19-25. The final set of the match went to the Lady Panthers 25-16.
Congratulations Lady Panthers!