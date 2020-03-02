The Lady Panthers went in as the first place team from the Southwest and began their quest for the 1A West Regional title with the Lady Eagles of St. Stephens. The Lady Panthers won 59-8. It was a team effort with many Lady Panthers contributing.
Kamille Nate had 10 points, Kallianne Toomer and Harley Harmon each had 6 rebounds, Emmie Barnes had 6 assists and Emma Teichert had 4 steals. This win advanced the Lady Panthers to the championship semi finals game against the Saratoga Lady Panthers.
Again Cokeville was successful getting the win 65-34. Kylee Dayton had 17 points and 3 steals, Kamille Nate had 11 points, Emmie Barnes had 11 points and 7 rebounds, Harley Harmon had 9 rebounds, Tana Teichert had 6 rebounds and Emma Teichert had 5 assists.
The Championship game was with the Lady Rattlers of Snake River. They Lady Panthers came away with the title winning 67-48. Kylee Dayton had 15 points, 9 assists and 5 steals. Emmie Barnes had 14 points and 9 rebounds. Emma Teichert had 14 points and 5 assists. Kamille Nate had 12 points and 7 rebounds and Tana Teichert had 6 rebounds.
The Lady Panthers will head to the 1A State tournament on Thursday where they will open with the Lady Doggers of Lingle Ft. Laramie at 6:00 p.m. in the Casper Events Center.
Good Luck Lady Panthers!