The Panthers finished up their regular season at home with Farson on Friday and then on the road with Snake River on Saturday. Friday was a heart breaker as the Panthers were up late in the fourth quarter but fell by one at the buzzer 45-44. Treyson Dayton led the scoring with 13 followed by Matt Thomas with 11.
They also fell to the Rattlers in Snake River 51-42. They competed in a pigtail game on Monday with the Rattlers at Snake River High School to see who would advance to the 1A West Regional Tournament in Lander Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Results were not available at press time.
Good Luck Panthers!