The Panthers traveled to Rich County in Randolph, Utah to face the Rebels on their home court on Thursday, Jan. 14. The Rebels have a strong team and dominated the competition. The Panthers fell 42-62. Nate Barnes led the Panther scoring with 13 points followed by Ethan Bird with 8 points.
The Panthers got a good night’s rest and headed to Kemmerer to face the Rangers on Friday evening. The game was close throughout but the Panthers were able to bring home the win 59-52. The Panthers were nearly flawless from behind the three point arch hitting an amazing 10 three pointers. Tyler Moyes led the scoring with 15 points followed by Treyson Dayton with 11, Hunter Thomas with 9 and Ethan bird with 8. Congratulations Panthers.
This week the Panthers will prepare for a very important road trip where they will play at Encampment on Friday and then Saratoga on Saturday.
Good luck Panthers!