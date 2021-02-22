The Panthers split this week’s games against the Farson Pronghorns and the Rattlers of Little Snake River Valley. The Panthers traveled to Farson on Friday, Feb. 19 in hopes of getting a win to improve their standings in the conference going into post season play. It was not meant to be as the Panthers fell 40-56. Nate Barnes had 17 points and Tyler Moyes had 9 to lead the Panther scoring. The Panthers had to turn around and host the Rattlers on Saturday. It was Senior night and the last game of the regular season. The Panthers played strong and took the big win 58-23. Treyson Dayton put up 15 points for the Panthers followed by Tyler Moyes with 12.
Every Panther, even the younger Panthers, got in on the scoring for a well rounded game. The Panthers will head to Saratoga on Thursday for Regional playoffs. The top two teams will advance to Saturday’s 1A West Regional Tournament in Lander on Saturday.
Good Luck Panthers!