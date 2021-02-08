The Panthers were host to the Rebels of Rich County on Thursday, Feb. 4, in basketball action. This was a rematch for these two teams and was a much closer competition than their previous meeting. The game was tight throughout the game with lead changes throughout. With just seconds to go, the Panthers were down by two. They stole the inbounds pass and after multiple attempts at the basket were unsuccessful falling 49-47. The Panthers played a great game with many exciting moments. The Panthers headed to Baggs on Saturday, Feb. 6 to face the Rattlers in the Snake Pit. It is always challenging to play in the Pit but with this important conference game on the line, the Panthers came ready to play. They outscored the home team 14-4 in the first quarter and carried that momentum through to the end to bring home the big win 66-37.
Congratulations Panthers!
The Panthers will host the Panthers of Saratoga on Friday and the Encampment Tigers on Saturday for two crucial conference games as their season winds down.
Good luck Panthers!