Cokeville Panthers Basketball

The Panthers were host to an exciting basketball game on Friday, Feb. 14 with the Encampment Tigers. It was a battle back and forth and at the end of regulation, the score was tied throwing it into overtime. Again the two teams battled throughout the overtime but it was the Tigers who were victorious over the Panthers 69-65.
Luke Schwarting led the Panther scoring with 23 points, Matt Thomas had 17, Treyson Dayton added 11 and Garrett King had 10. Although the Panthers did not come away with the win, it was a great team effort and a thrilling game.
Saturday, the Panthers were host to the Saratoga Panthers. This too was a thrilling game that went into double overtime but this time it was the home team, the Cokeville Panthers, that came away with the huge conference win 74-68.
Matt Thomas had 22 Points, Treyson Dayton had 18 and Nate Barnes had 11.
Congratulations Panthers on a great victory. The Panthers will play their final home game of the season on Friday where they will host the Pronghorns of Farson Eden.
Good Luck Panthers!