The Panthers traveled to Lander for the West Regional Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They began the tournament with the St. Stephens Eagles. It was a close game throughout with the lead changing hands on multiple occasions. The Panthers were in the lead going into the final minutes of the game but the Eagles came back to tie up the score putting the game into overtime. The Eagles outscored the Panthers in overtime to take the win 81-69.
Luke Schwarting had 17 points to lead the Panther scoring. Nate Barnes had 14, Matt Thomas had 13 and Garrett King had 12. Their next game was against the Burlington Huskies. This time the Panthers were victorious 64-52 to keep their hopes alive for a chance to compete in the State tournament. Matt Thomas had 22, Luke Schwarting had 16 and Treyson Dayton had 11.
Their final game of the tournament was against the Farson Pronghorns. The winner advanced to the consolation game and the loser went home, bringing an end to their season. It was a battle but the Panthers came up short 46-56.
Treyson Dayton had 11 points and Matt Thomas had 10.