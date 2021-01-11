Cokeville Tyler Moyes

Senior, Tyler Moyes lays one off the glass for the Panthers

 Jan Moody

The Panthers had their first two home games of the basketball season on Thursday, Jan. 7 and Friday, Jan. 8. Their opener on Thursday was against the Rangers of Kemmerer. The game was close throughout but the Panthers were able to take the win 40-32. Tyler Moyes led the Panther scoreboard with 12 followed by Nate Barnes with 10. Treyson Dayton and Nick Weaver each had two 3 point shots for six points a piece. Friday the Panthers were host to the Sophomore Squad of Star Valley. Again this was a great match up for the Panthers. They finished strong and took the win 57-43. Nate Barnes put 20 points up for the Panthers followed by Ethan Bird with 14. Hunter Thomas had two 3 pointers and a free throw to add 7 more. Tyler Moyes and Treyson Dayton rounded out the Panther scoring with 7 each. Congratulations Panthers!

This week the Panthers will be on the road playing Rich County on Thursday and then Kemmerer on Friday.

Good luck Panthers!

