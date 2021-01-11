The Panthers had their first two home games of the basketball season on Thursday, Jan. 7 and Friday, Jan. 8. Their opener on Thursday was against the Rangers of Kemmerer. The game was close throughout but the Panthers were able to take the win 40-32. Tyler Moyes led the Panther scoreboard with 12 followed by Nate Barnes with 10. Treyson Dayton and Nick Weaver each had two 3 point shots for six points a piece. Friday the Panthers were host to the Sophomore Squad of Star Valley. Again this was a great match up for the Panthers. They finished strong and took the win 57-43. Nate Barnes put 20 points up for the Panthers followed by Ethan Bird with 14. Hunter Thomas had two 3 pointers and a free throw to add 7 more. Tyler Moyes and Treyson Dayton rounded out the Panther scoring with 7 each. Congratulations Panthers!
This week the Panthers will be on the road playing Rich County on Thursday and then Kemmerer on Friday.
Good luck Panthers!