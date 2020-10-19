The Panthers hosted the Punchers of Big Piney on Friday, October 16, in a crucial conference game to determine placing for the upcoming playoffs.
The Panthers kicked off to the Punchers to start the game. The Punchers marched down the field and scored on a quarterback leap over the middle. With a good PAT, the Punchers were up 7-0 over the Panthers. The Punchers kicked off to the Panthers and it was their turn to march down the field.
Nate Barnes rushed for a Panther touchdown but the extra point was blocked and the Panthers were down 6-7. It was a defensive battle for most of the second quarter. Nate Barnes had two interceptions and a blocked punt during the quarter but the Panthers were unable to convert until right at the end of the half with seven seconds to go. Nate got his second interception with just seconds remaining in the half. Barnes then got the handoff and took it the final yard across the goal line. The Panthers went for two but were unable to convert bringing the score to 12-7 at the half.
The Panthers received the first kickoff of the second half. The third quarter was much the same as the second with the ball changing hands multiple times on downs leaving the score 12-7 gong into the final quarter of the game. The Panthers had the ball to begin the fourth quarter but turned it over on downs. Shortly after, Treyson Dayton pulled down an interception. Nate Barnes got the nod again and carried it in for 6. This time the PAT was good and the Panthers were up 19-7. The Panther fans were breathing a short sigh of relief, up two touchdowns. The Panthers kicked off and Treyson Dayton got his second interception of the day but the Panthers were unable to convert and turned the ball over on downs. The Punchers converted on a long pass and took it into the end zone and with a good PAT, the fans were holding their breath again up by less than a touchdown now 19-14. The Panthers received the kickoff and again were unable to convert turning the ball over on downs. The Punchers had one last chance but it was Ethan Bird this time who got the huge sack with 1:08 remaining. This forced the Punchers to turn the ball back over to the Panthers who were able to run out the clock to take the huge win 19-14.
Congratulations Panthers!
The Panthers will travel to Lovell for their final game of the regular season. The Winner will go into the playoffs in third and the loser in fourth. Good Luck Panthers!