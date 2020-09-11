The Panthers were host to the Rebels of Rich County on Friday, September 4. The Panthers defeated the Rebels 34-6.
The Panthers kicked off to start the game. The Rebels went three and out. Nate Barnes received the Punt and ran it back for 6. With a good play, the Panthers were up 7-0. The Panthers kicked off again. This time the ball went deep In the end zone for no return. The Rebels again went three and out and had to punt the ball away. A short time later, the Panthers fumbled the ball and Rich recovered. A couple plays later, Nate Barnes took the ball right out of a Rebel’s hand and ran it in for his second touchdown on the day. The play was good and the Panthers were up 14-0.
Possessions went back and forth with Tyler Moyes getting an interception to end the first half. The Rebels kicked off to begin the second half. The Panthers fumbled the ball but shortly after, Landon Walker snagged an interception and ran it back for a touchdown. The PAT was good and the Panthers were up 21-0. The Panthers got the ball back after a Rebel punt and Barnes again found the end zone for 6 more. With a good play, the Panthers were up 28-0. Possession went back and forth but finally ended in a touchdown for the Rebels. The extra point was blocked bringing the score to 28-6.
The Rebels kicked off and shortly after the Panthers had to punt it away but the Panthers recovered a fumble and Barnes found the end zone again for 6 more. The play was no good leaving the score at 34-6. Garrett Reece picked up a fumble recovery late in the game to seal the deal.
Panthers won 34-6 for their opening game of the season.
Congratulations Panthers.
The Panthers will host the Eagles of Lyman on Friday with kickoff set for 2:00 p.m..
Good Luck Panthers!