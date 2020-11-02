The Panthers traveled to Torrington for the 1A quarterfinal football game on Friday, October 30. Due to the fact that the Panthers are playing up a conference, this was the first time in the history of Cokeville High School to compete against the Trailblazers. The Panthers came out strong in the first half and were up 14-10 going into the locker room but it was all the Trailblazers in the second as they defeated the visiting Panthers 34-14.
The Panthers had a great season and competed well in their first year in the 2A Classification. Congratulations Panthers on a great season!