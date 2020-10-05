The Panthers traveled to Thermopolis on Friday for an important conference game on the grid iron. The Panthers were up 6-0 at the end of the first quarter. Ammon Halls snagged a reception and with a good 2 point conversion the Panthers were up 14-0 n the second. This was the score at halftime. The Panthers kicked a field goal early in the second half to extend their lead to 17-0. Nate Barnes took the handoff later in the third finding the end zone and with a good PAT the Panthers were up 24-0. The Bobcats finally found the end zone early in the fourth but were unable to convert on the extra point bringing the score to 24-6. The Panthers scored one more time on a quarterback sneak and that’s how this one ended 31-6.
Congratulations Panthers. The Panthers will travel to Kemmerer on a Friday for another conference game.
Good Luck Panthers!