The Panthers kicked off to the Wranglers of Pinedale at 1:00 p.m. on Panther field to begin the Homecoming game. The Panther defense held the Wranglers who went three and out. Following the punt, the ball was inadvertently touched by a Panther and recovered by a Wrangler so they continued possession. The Wranglers turned the ball over on downs. The Panthers quickly scored on a reception by Tyler Moyes and with a good PAT, the Panthers were up 7-0. The Panthers kicked the ball into the end zone and the Wranglers started again on their 20 yard line. The Wranglers again had to punt the ball away and at the end of the first quarter, the score remained 7-0. The Panthers then had possession and Nate Barnes found the end zone on a long run and with a good PAT, the Panthers were up 14-0. The Panthers kicked off again. The ball was fumbled and this time Moe Uasike recovered for the Panthers. The ball ended up in Nate Barnes’ hands again and he found the end zone for another Panther touchdown. The PAT was good for a 21-0 lead for the Panthers. The kickoff again found the end zone and the Panther defense was able to shut the Wranglers down to get the ball back. This time it was a reception by Treyson Dayton that added to the Panther scoreboard. This was the final score of the first half with the Panthers going into the locker room with a 27-0 lead. The Panthers received the opening kickoff of the second half and quickly scored on a touchdown run by Treyson Dayton. PAT was no good.
Following the kickoff, the Wranglers again went three and out and the Panthers scored again on a rushing touchdown by Nate Barnes. PAT was good. The score at the end of three was 41-0. The young Panthers took the field and did an excellent job. Jesus Bencomo had a fumble recovery but the Wranglers took over on downs and were able to get a touchdown. They tried for two but were denied. The Wranglers kicked an onside kick but Jethro Awtrey was there to recover and that is how the game would end with a score of 41-6 for the Panthers!
Great Homecoming win!
Congratulations Panthers!