The Cokeville Panthers came home with the runner-up trophy following the 1A West Regional Track Meet on Saturday, May 15, 2021 with 126 points just behind Burlington who had 138.5. Individual Results were as follows: Tyler Moyes: 2nd-400 meter, 4th-800 meter; Hunter Thomas: 8th-400 meter; Ethan Bird: 1st-800 meter, 1st-1600 meter, 3rd-3200; Jack Dayton: 2nd-800 meter, 3rd-1600 meter, 6th-3200; Drake Plowman: 6th-800 meter, 7th-1600 meter; Micah Petersen: 8th-3200 meter; Nate Barnes: 1st-110 meter hurdles, 1st-300 meter hurdles, 6th-Discus; Tanner Brown: 3rd-110 meter hurdles, 5th-300 meter hurdles; 4x100 - 4th - Eli Linford, Matt Thompson, Mo Uasike, Tanner Brown; 4x400 - 1st - Nate Barnes, Ethan Bird, Tyler Moyes, Jack Dayton; 4x800 - 3rd - Drake Plowman, Micah Petersen, Hunter Thomas, Cache Keetch; Mo Uasike: 6th-Long Jump, 3rd-Triple Jump.
Congratulations Panthers! Good Luck at State!