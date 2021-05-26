The Panthers brought home the second place trophy for the State Track and Field on Saturday, May 22. They were just short of first by two points.
Individual results were as follows: Tyler Moyes; 3rd - 400 Meter, 3rd - 800 Meter. Ethan Bird; 1st - 800 Meter, 1st - 1600 Meter, 3rd - 3200 Meter. Jack Dayton; 4th - 800 Meter, 3rd - 1600 Meter, 7th - 3200 Meter. Drake Plowman; 8th - 800 Meter, 7th - 1600 Meter. Nate Barnes; 1st - 110 Meter Hurdles, 1st - 300 Meter Hurdles. Tanner Brown; 3rd - 110 Meter Hurdles, 4th - 300 Meter Hurdles. 4X400 - 1st Nate Barnes, Ethan Bird, Tyler Moyes, Jack Dayton. 4X800 - 1st Drake Plowman, Micah Petersen, Hunter Thomas, Tyler Moyes. Mo Uasike; 6th - Long Jump.
Congratulations Panthers!