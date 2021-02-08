The Panther Wrestlers competed in the Bridgerland Duals on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Lyman High School. There were eight teams competing in a bracket format. The Panthers competed with the Punchers of Big Piney for their first dual. These teams have met several times this season and the Panthers were determined to show the Punchers who the better team was. The Panthers showed their “will” (determination) by winning all but two of the nine matches wrestled. The final score was 54-6.
Their next opponent was their Lincoln County neighbors, the Rangers of Kemmerer. The Panthers struggled the last time these two met and this was the same. Of the eleven matches wrestled, the Panthers won three. The Panthers fell 27-48.
The final dual for the Panthers was against the Broncs of Jackson Hole. They matched up seven times and the Panthers won six and finished on a great note, 60-18. Five Panthers won all of their matches. Eli Linford (160), Landon Walker (182), Michael Cook (195), Cael Thompson (138), Wyatt Mackey (132). “The wrestlers did well and showed improvement in several areas.” stated Coach Moody. “We still need to get better in other areas.” The Panthers have a dual on Thursday, Feb. 11 with the Star Valley JV squad in Star Valley at 4:00 p.m..
Good luck Panthers!