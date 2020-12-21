The Panther Wrestling team had a busy week. On Friday, December 18, they traveled to Rich High School. The Rebels end the Panthers matched up in 8 of the 14 weights. The Panthers came out ready to wrestle and won all 8 matches and the dual 66-6. They had six JV matches following the varsity dual. In these matches the Panthers won 3 of 6. Overall the Panthers looked great.
The following day, the Panthers traveled to Kemmerer for the Joe Aimone Invitation Dual Tournament. The Panthers dualed against three teams: Lyman, Star Valley JV and Big Piney. Their first dual was with the Eagles of Lyman. There was a total of 14 matches. The Panthers won half and won the dual 30-25. Their second dual was against the Star Valley Braves’ JV squad. The Panthers and the Braves matched up 7 times. The Panthers won 5 and the dual 30-9.
Their final dual was against the Big Piney Punchers. There were 10 matches in the Varsity Dual and 6 JV matches. The Panthers won 12 and the dual 47-21. The Panthers will enjoy the Christmas break and will start the New Year at Bear Lake on January 7.