The Panther Wrestlers were busy for their opening week of the season. They hosted the Grizzlies of Grace on Thursday and then hosted a dual tournament on Saturday where they competed against the Logan Grizzlies, the Shelley Russets and the Broncs of Jackson Hole. The Panther squad is young but have a small group of great leaders in the senior class. They were right there cheering each other on. The Panthers won all four duals to open their season. Great start Panthers.
This week they will be busy again traveling to Rich County on Friday for a dual and then to Kemmerer on Saturday for a dual tournament. Good Luck Panthers!