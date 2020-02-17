The Panther Wrestlers travels to Hanna on Friday, Feb. 14 for the two day Carbon County tournament. This was a great opportunity for the wrestlers to get some crucial mat time with Regionals coming up this next week. At the end of the day, the Panthers were able to advance four to the semis: Cael Thompson (120), Eli Linford (145), Wes Teichert (160) and Conner Viehweg (182). They also had three advance to the Consolation Semis: Rylie Payne (106), Landon Walker (152) and Matt Thompson (170). It looked to be a great tournament for the Panthers but when they woke up Saturday morning, they found that I80 was closed from Rawlins to Hanna and with the majority of the teams competing stuck in Rawlins, the tournament was canceled. The Panther Wrestlers will prepare this week for the 2A West Regional Tournament at Wind River High School.
Good Luck Panthers!