The Panther Wrestlers had 5 duals in 2 days this past week. On Thursday, Jan. 7, the Panthers traveled to Bear Lake for a dual with the J.V.Braves of Star Valley and the Bear Lake Bears. The Panthers matched up with Star Valley first. They wrestled 16 matches and won 9 but lost the dual 27-36.
Next the Panthers faced off against the home team, the Bear Lake Bears. In this dual there were 10 matches. The Panthers won 8 and the dual 51-12.
The next day was a long day for the Panthers. They traveled to Thermopolis for three duals and then returned home. The Panthers were first matched up with the home team, the Bobcats of Thermopolis. They matched up 14 times. The Panthers won 8 and the dual 42-24. The Panthers then faced the Red Devils of Hulett. This dual they matched up 8 times.
The Panthers won 7 and the dual 54-9. Their final dual was against the Wolves of Moorcroft. The Panthers matched up 14 times with the Wolves and won 8 matches and the dual 39-33. Eli Linford went 5-0, Connor Viehweg went 4-0, Dakota Nelson and Michael Cook went 3-0 in Varsity Matches.
Landon Walker went 3-1 and Cael Thompson was 4-1 in their respective Varsity Matches. Weston Murdock, Nathan Thornock and Matt Thompson each finished 3-2 in their Varsity Matches. The Panthers will prepare this week for duals at Wind River High School on Friday, January 15.
Good Luck Panthers!