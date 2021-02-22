The Panther wrestlers traveled to Big Piney High School on Saturday, Feb. 20 to compete in the 2A SW Regional Quadrant Tournament. There were four (4)”quadrants” throughout the State for the 2A. The top 4 finishers at each weight qualified for the State Tournament to be held in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 25th. There were six teams competing at the tournament: Big Piney, Cokeville, Dubois, Kemmerer, Wind River and Wyoming Indian.
At this tournament, each team was allowed only 2 wrestlers per weight. Cokeville took 18 wrestlers in 11 weights in hopes to qualify all 18 for the State Tournament. Following several matches, the Panthers found themselves with 13 wrestlers placing in the top 4 of their respective weights.
Wrestlers finishing in fourth place: Dakota Nelson (145), Weston Murdock (160) and Addison Lyman (170).
Third place finishers: Wyatt Mackey (132) and Michael Cook (195).
Runners-up were Micah Petersen (120), Garrett Reece (145), Ammon Halls (152), Matt Thompson (170) and Conner Viehweg (220). Panthers finishing as champions at their respective weights were: Cael Thompson (138), Eli Linford (160) and Landon Walker (182).
Congratulations to ALL the wrestlers for competing hard and getting better each time they wrestled. As a team Cokeville finished in Second place with 185.0 points, just behind the winning team — Kemmerer (186.5) . The Panthers will travel to Casper for the State 2A Wrestling Tournament held on Thursday, Feb. 25. This year due to COVID, the State Tournament will be divided up between three days. 2A Thursday, 3A Friday, and 4A Saturday.
Good luck wrestlers.