Cokeville Junior and Senior High School held the annual Pops Concert on Wednesday, Feb. 19 under the direction of Robbie King with Accompanist, Nanette Cook.
The Junior High Band took the stage first with”You’re Welcome” and “How to Train Your Dragon Highlights”. Next up was the High School Concert Band with”The Eagles on Tour” featuring Nick Weaver on the Alto Sax and Tyler Moyes on Trumpet. Their final number was “Take on Me”.
The next group to take the stage was the High School Concert Choir performing “Newsies” (Choral Medley) featuring Matt Thompson and Janessa Moody. They also performed “Blackbird” featuring Lily Richardson and “Back Home”. The Junior High Choir gave a sneak preview of their Junior High Musical they will performing this spring “High School Musical Megamix”.
The final group to perform was Celebration with “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”.