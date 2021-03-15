• The Town of Cokeville is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at 12:30 p.m.. Come Join the Fun!
• The Town of Cokeville is hosting an Easter Coloring Contest. Pages are available at the Town Hall, Library and Post Office. Finished pages are due to the Town Hall no later than March 29. Colored pages are on display at the City Hall. Prizes will be awarded on the day of the Easter Egg Hunt.
• The new meeting schedule for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cokeville: Cokeville Second Ward - 9:30-11:00 and Cokeville First Ward - 12:00-1:30.
• The Monthly Town Council meeting was held on Tuesday, March 9. Special recognitions went out to the Cokeville High School cheerleaders, wrestlers and girls basketball teams for their successful seasons and state honors.
Congratulations!
Committee reports and discussions were also part of the meeting. It’s important that community members get involved and pull together to continue to make Cokeville a great place to live.
• The Lincoln County School District #2 Board meeting was held on March 10 via zoom. Principal Brian Toomer gave a great presentation on Reflection.
Coach Todd Dayton resigned as CHS Athletic Director and Brian Toomer was named the Star Valley High School Head Volleyball Coach. There are going to be many changes over the next year. Be sure to get involved with your child’s education and be a team player.
• The Cokeville First and Second Wards held a joint fireside on Sunday, March 14 to celebrate womanhood and the birthday of the Relief Society. Vonda Teichert was the guest speaker.