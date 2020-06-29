• The Town of Cokeville is planning to celebrate Independence Day on July 4.
The day will begin with a breakfast from 8:00 am — 9:30 am at the park followed by a rubber duck race on Spring Creek. There will be activities throughout the day at the park with food vendors and craft vendors. The final event of the day will be fireworks.
• Rope and run activities are under way at the Cokeville Rodeo Arena on Wednesday evenings. So, if you’re looking for a fun night out, go check out these kids. They are amazing!
• Don’t forget to stop by the Cokeville Branch Library each week to pick up a fun craft. The ladies are working hard to provide some fun activities for the kids and keep remember to keep reading. They have some great prizes to be awarded at the end of summertime reading!
• The Cokeville Branch Library is open to visitors. See the front door for rules and regulations to help keep everyone safe!
• Haven Buckley, daughter of Matt and Julie Buckley, was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, June 27, 2020 In Pinecreek. Haven had many family members and friends there for her special day.