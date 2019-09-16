• Brayden Johnson, son of Mike and Monica Johnson, received a mission call for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to serve for two years in the South Carolina, Columbia Mission. Brayden will enter the MTC inProvo, Utah in December.
• The Cokeville Hospital District held a Budget hearing on Wednesday, September 11 at the Cokeville Clinic.
• -Come out and support students at Cokeville High School this week for Homecoming. Thursday night there will be a tailgating party at the City Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by cheering on main street, the lighting of the"C" and bonfire. Friday festivities will begin at 9:00 for the program, then the parade at 11:00. The football game will begin at 1:00 with volleyball at 3,4,5. The Homecoming dance will be the final event of the weekend beginning at 8:30.