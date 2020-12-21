• A live Community Nativity was held in Cokeville on Sunday, December 20, in the field behind The Gold Buckle. Those attending rode on horse drawn sleighs and listened to a narration of the events leading up to the Birth of Christ while traveling back through time and visiting scenes that depicted these events. Over 300 people attended. It was a great event.
Special thanks to Talisha Hobbs and all her helpers. Thanks to everyone who took part and for those who attended this special event.
• The Cokeville Community Church held a Christmas Praise event for the community on Sunday, December 20. They enjoyed singing and fellowshipping followed by yummy cookies.