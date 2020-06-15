• The Town of Cokeville is planning to celebrate Independence Day and Pioneer Day. Watch for more information as it becomes available.
• The Cokeville City Council held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 9, at the town hall. The budget hearing was held with public comment prior to the start of the regular monthly meeting. Among the things discussed: The ordinance on chickens being allowed in Cokeville City Limits passed the second reading. A nuisance ordinance for city limits was presented and discussed and passed the first reading. If you want to be well informed and have your voice be heard, you are encouraged to attend the Town Council Meetings each month.
• MayBell Bruce passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. A private, family graveside was held on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
• Sam Dayton, son of Charles and Jill Dayton received a call to serve a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Arkansas, Bentonville Mission. He will leave in September.
• Nathan Weske, son of John and Sara Weske, received a call to serve a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Guatemala, Quetzaltenango Mission. He will leave in August.