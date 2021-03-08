• The Town of Cokeville is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at 12:30 p.m.. Come Join the Fun!
• The Town of Cokeville is hosting an Easter Coloring Contest. Pages are available at the Town Hall, Library and Post Office. Finished pages are due to the Town Hall no later than March 29. Prizes will be awarded on the day of the Easter Egg Hunt.
• The Cokeville 1st and 2nd Wards are easing into getting back to a more normal meeting schedule. Sunday, March 7 they met for one and one half hours in a two meeting block schedule.