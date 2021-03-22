• The Town of Cokeville is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at 12:30 p.m.. Come Join the Fun!
• The Town of Cokeville is hosting an Easter Coloring Contest. Pages are available at the Town Hall, Library and Post Office. Finished pages are due to the Town Hall no later than March 29. Colored pages are on display at the City Hall. Prizes will be awarded on the day of the Easter Egg Hunt.
• The Rt. Rev. Paul-Gordon Chandler, who was elected on Sept. 19, 2020, was ordained and consecrated as the 10th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming on Feb. 13 at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Laramie, Wyoming. R. Rev. Paul-Gordon Chandler made a visit to the St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Cokeville on Thursday, March 18, 2021 to visit with the congregation and get acquainted with the members in Cokeville. He and his wife enjoyed their visit and time in Cokeville and are looking forward to spending the next few months visiting Episcopal congregations across the state of Wyoming.
• Cokeville First Ward sustained a new Bishopric on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Harold Hatch will serve as Bishop with Mike Thompson as First Counselor and Sullivan Teichert as Second Counselor.
• Cokeville High School presented “Guys and Dolls” Thursday, Friday and Sat., March 18, 19 and 20, 2021. Cast included: Matt Thompson-Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Benny Southwest-Tyler Moyes, Rusty Charlie-Tanner Brown, Sarah Brown-Abby Johnson, Aunt Alice Abernathy-Dakota King, Agatha-Jayci Thornock, Harry the Horse-Michael Cook, Lt. Brannigan-Tanner Hatch, Nathan Detroit-Ethan Bird, Angie the Ox-Micah Petersen, Miss Adelaide-Michea Petersen, Mimi-Kallianne Toomer, Sky Masterson-Eli Linford, Joey Biltmore-Jaxon Weske, General Matilda Cartwright-Keelia McPhee, Big Jule-Nathan Thornock, Master of Ceremonies and Gambler-Cache Keetch, Hot Box Show Girls-Kallianne Toomer, Kellia McPhee, Bryli Groll, Savannah Bell, TyLeigh Dayton, Kylee King, Brookelle Hatch, Chorus-Janessa Moody, Braelyn Diers, Weston Murdock, Sarah Clements, Ian Clements, Andrew Jackman, Quinton Bird, Amelia Richardson, Dakota Vierig, Katlynn Dean, Moe Uasike. Special thanks to Director, Andra Peterson and Assistants, Nanette Cook and Marti Warner. It was great to be able to have these kids be able to perform. They each did an excellent job getting into character and bringing their character to life.