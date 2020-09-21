Monday, September 14, children grades three through six hurried to the Cokeville Branch Library after school for a chance to find a golden ticket. The library was celebrating Roald Dahl’s Birthday. In honor of his birthday, children were given a free book and a Wonka chocolate Hershey bar. There was one golden ticket hidden in one of the candy bars. Lindsey Thomas found the golden ticket and was awarded a “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” lunch box.
