Lindsey Thomas

Lindsey Thomas finds the golden ticket

 Jan Moody

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Monday, September 14, children grades three through six hurried to the Cokeville Branch Library after school for a chance to find a golden ticket. The library was celebrating Roald Dahl’s Birthday. In honor of his birthday, children were given a free book and a Wonka chocolate Hershey bar. There was one golden ticket hidden in one of the candy bars. Lindsey Thomas found the golden ticket and was awarded a “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” lunch box.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.