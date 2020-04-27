• Robbie and Mary King are the proud parents of a baby girl born Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Ella Grace weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces and measured 19 inches tall. Ella was welcomed home by big brothers, Miles and Owen and big sister, Rosie. Proud grandparents are: Ted and Cindy King and Corey and Michelle Miles. Congratulations!!
• Cole and Stace Clark are the proud parents of a baby boy born Thursday, April 16, 2020. Mason Cole weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and measured 20 inches tall. Mason was welcomed home by big sister, Tayzlee and big brother, Zeke. Proud grandparents are: Dale and Carol Clark and Doug and BranDee Prows. Proud great grandparents are: Doug Sr. and Janet Prows, Helen Merritt and Joan Clark. Congratulations!!
• The Gold Buckle is open for pick up.
• Several students surprised Cokeville Elementary Teachers with sidewalk chalk messages in front of the elementary school this week. Students seem to be missing their teachers as much as the teachers are missing their students.
• The following message was sent by Lincoln County School District #2 on Friday, April 17, 2020. To ensure students' and staff health and safety, Lincoln County School District #2 approved Adapted Learning Plan will continue through May 29, 2020. Students in LCSD #2 will not be returning to classrooms for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. This decision was made collaboratively between the school district, county government and local health authorities. High school students will get further guidance from their building principals on Monday. Star Valley, Cokeville, and Swift Creek High graduation ceremonies are still being planned for the same date and time as was previously calendared. All three high school principals have organized graduation planning committees composed of student body officers, senior class officers, parents and staff. At this time, we do not know exactly how these ceremonies will look. The high schools in the district are working very hard on providing the best opportunities possible to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating classes of 2020 while still following the recommendations in place from the State of Wyoming, Lincoln County and local health care professionals.
The administrative team is meeting next week to determine if any adjustments to the Adapted Learning Plan are warranted. Changes, if any, will be communicated to parents and students. We sincerely want to thank our students, parents and community for all of your support in this unprecedented time.