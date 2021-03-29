• The Town of Cokeville is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at 12:30 p.m. at the City Park. Come Join the Fun!
• Richard Dietz has been hired as the Principal for Cokeville Schools. Mr. Dietz comes from Worland, Wyoming. Richard will be replacing Brian Toomer and Harold Hatch.
• Cokeville 2nd Ward Relief Society held a mini craft class on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the home of Jan Moody. They met to make wooden Easter Eggs. The ladies enjoyed crafting and fun conversation.
• Janessa Moody’s cooking club met on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home. The girls enjoyed making Spring colored cookies. Each one took home a dozen to share with their family.