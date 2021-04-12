• Clay Teichert, son of McKay and Kelsey Teichert, was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Friends and family were there to witness this special event.
• Brenda Thomas, the mother of Scott Thomas, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, from injuries sustained in an accidental fall. The family traveled to California to celebrate the life of this wonderful lady.
• Landon and Devyn Petersen blessed their infant son in the Cokeville 1st Ward on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Friends and family gathered to celebrate this special occasion.
• Janessa’s Cooking Club met on Thursday, April 15 to make no bake cookie nests. They had a wonderful time making the nests and discussing measurements and the difference between wet and dry ingredients.
• Jake Hollibaugh visited with his grandparents, Kevin and Glenna Walker for a few days. He also enjoyed catching up with friends and neighbors in Cokeville. Jake has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Arkansas, Bentonville Mission.
Congratulations Jake.
• The Cokeville High School Track teams competed in Rock Springs on Saturday, April 10, 2021. It was a windy day but the athletes were able to compete and get a fe more pre-qualified for state. Congratulations!
• Signs of Spring are all around us. It’s nice to be able to get outdoors and enjoy the beauties that surround us.