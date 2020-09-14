• Due to high winds and power outages, there was no school for Cokeville Elementary or Cokeville High School on Tuesday, September 8.
• A graveside service was held for David Parker on Friday, September 11, at the Sugar City Cemetery. Close friends and family gathered to celebrate this great man’s life.
• Nathan Weske, son of John and Sarah Weske spoke in the Cokeville 2nd Ward for their first Sunday back since March on Sunday, September 13. Elder Weske is currently doing online MTC in preparation for his reassignment to the Missouri, St. Louis Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Weske’s original assignment was the Guatemala, Quetzaltenango Mission.
• Sam Dayton, son of Charles and Jill Dayton spoke in the Cokeville 2nd Ward on Sunday, September 13 in preparation for serving a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Arkansas, Bentonville Mission. Elder Dayton will spend the next two weeks doing online MTC before entering the mission field.