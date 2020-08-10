Cokeville participated in the Lincoln County Fair this week. The week began on Monday with 4-H general judging, horse shows and Community Booth judging. Cokeville was represented in all three. Monday night Katelyn Petersen represented Cokeville in the Vocalist Contest and although she didn’t come away with the $10,000, we were so proud of her. She did an amazing job! Tuesday brought more horse shows and community judging. Wednesday the Jerry Dayton family represented Cokeville in the hog show and did very well with Madilyn winning showmanship. Thursday was the steer show where more Cokeville 4-H members put their hard work to the test and came away feeling good about their performance.
Friday was the lamb show.The Zane Groll family came away with the Grand and Reserve Champion lambs with Emmitt taking Grand for his first year in 4-H and his sister, Bryli taking Reserve. The kids all showed well and had many individual honors as well. Saturday was the livestock sale. With social distancing, numbers were down in the crowd but the buyers came through for the Cokeville kids.
Special thanks to: Comprehensive Family Dental, Simplot, Greg Everett, Dr. Krell, Lucky U Show Lambs, Elk Peak Solutions (Ken Peterson), Raymond Petersen, Birch Family Dentistry, Governor Mark Gordon, 1st Bank, Henderson Meat Processing, Mountain West Orthopedics, Matt’s Custom Meats, Clark Ranches, All Creatures Great and Small, Todd Dayton, Cleaning Express, Quarter Circle Heating and Plumbing, Split Mountain LLC, Zion’s Ag Group, Roberts Ranch, Rocky Mountain Reality and Fox Ranches. It’s nice when these kids are rewarded for their hard work and they sure appreciate all the support from everyone who helps out at the fair. Thanks to Kelsey Teichert who chaired the Community Booth again this year, Pam Grandy and all the 4-H leaders and parents and the fair board who worked so hard so that Lincoln County could still enjoy a fair!