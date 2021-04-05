• Janessa’s Cooking Club had a cooking lesson on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Janessa’s home. The girls enjoyed making Janessa’s famous homemade Oreo cookies with colored frosting.
• Cokeville’s oldest citizen, Buhla Teichert celebrated her 102nd birthday on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Happy Birthday, Buhla!
• The Cokeville Community Church held a “He Is Risen” Easter Song and Scripture Service on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Everyone was invited to attend.
• The Cokeville High School track teams competed in a track meet at Mountain View High School on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. It was reported that it was a beautiful day for a track meet.