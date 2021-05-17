* Natalie Hoffman, daughter of Cameron and Lauren Hoffman was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Friends and family were there to celebrate this special event with her.
* A group of ladies met to improve their sewing skills on Monday, May 10, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They made fun table runners and planned for further activities throughout the summer.
* The American Legion Auxiliary, LaVoy Thornock, Unit 40 met to prepare poppy wreaths and plan the Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 10, 2021. Poppy wreaths were prepared for the cemetery and a program was written for this year’s Memorial Day. The program will take place at 10:00 a.m.. Everyone is invited to attend and wear a poppy to honor those who have died.
* The Town Council met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Everyone is encouraged to get involved in the happenings in our community.
* A gardening activity was held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to learn about pruning and preparing plants for transplanting. Clyda Teichert shared her vast knowledge on this subject with the group attending.
* The Lincoln County School District #2 Board met for a monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. It is important to be informed on the changes taking place in our schools due to budget cuts. Board meetings are open to the public and can be viewed online.
* The Kindergarten, First and Second Grade students from Cokeville Elementary went on a field trip to Afton, Wyoming on Thursday, May 13. They met a representative, at the Afton Park, from the Wyoming Fish and Game who talked with them about the animal life in this area and shared his expertise on furs and habitats of these animals. The children also enjoyed bowling and a special treat from Burger King. Thanks to the Fish and Game, Skyview Lanes, Corey from Burger King and their bus driver, DeWayne Pearson for making the day extra special.
* Garrett Reece, son of Russell and Melissa Reece was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Friends and family gathered to witness this special event.
* The Cokeville Community 4-H Club met to clean-up the trash along the railroad tracks on Thursday, May 13, 2021.